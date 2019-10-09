How to Watch The Seven Deadly Sins Season 3

The Fall anime season is jam-packed with the returns of major fan-favorite franchises, and one leading the pack is The Seven Deadly Sins. After surprisingly confirming that a third season was in the works earlier this year, and even more surprisingly confirmed that it would be debuting on October 9th, fans have been wondering how to watch the new season themselves. Unfortunately for fans outside of Japan, which will be releasing new episodes from the third season on a weekly basis, there won’t be a way to way the new season — legally — for quite some time.

Due to the staggered release schedule for anime series licensed by Netflix, fans in the United States and other regions will not be able to watch The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods for a few weeks, potentially months, until after the series premieres in Japan.

But when will The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods be available on Netflix? Depending on how the series is released, it might be for several months. If the series is split into two cours, then there’s a potential that Netflix will officially sub and dub the first half and release “Part 1” of the new season before it’s been too long of a wait. But the releases of the other seasons argue differently.

The first two seasons of the series released their first 25 episode run all in one batch, so if that’s the case with Season 3 then fans won’t be able to watch the series — legally — until well into 2020. But hopefully it will be worth the wait as new details from the episodes slowly make their way online.

The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods will be bringing the anime series closer to its climax, and the new season will be directed by Susumu Nishizawa (who worked on storyboards for The Seven Deadly Sins: Revival of The Commandments) for Studio DEEN. Rintarou Ikeda (Love and Lies, Love Tyrant) will be composing the series, and composers Hiroyuki Sawano, Kohta Yamamoto, and Takafumi Wada will be returning from the previous productions for the new project.

The confirmed returning voice cast includes the likes of Yuki Kaji as Meliodas, Sora Amamiya as Elizabeth, Misaki Kuno as Hawk, Aoi Yuki as Diane, Tatsuhisa Suzuki as Ban, Jun Fukuyama as King, Yuuhei Takagi as Gowther, Maaya Sakamoto as Merlin, and Tomokazu Sugita as Escanor.

The Seven Deadly Sins was originally created by Nakaba Suzuki for Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine in 2012. It follows the story of Elizabeth, third princess of a kingdom that has been taking over by the Holy Knights after staging a coup. She leaves in search of The Seven Deadly Sins, a group of knights who had defended the kingdom ten years ago who had disbanded after they were blamed for plotting against the kingdom. Though the Holy Knights had said the Seven Sins had been slain, Elizabeth eventually meets their leader Meliodas. The series has so far spawned two seasons of a popular anime series, and even a feature length film that fans can currently find streaming on Netflix.