Hulu Just Added a Bunch of English Dubbed Anime

If you’ve been wanting some new anime but prefer an English voice cast, Hulu now has you covered!

Hulu recently announced full English language dubbed seasons of several influential shows and they are so varied in topic and tone, there is bound to be one in this batch to catch your eye.

Season 3 of the recent Sailor Moon anniversary anime series, Sailor Moon Crystal, is now available. This season is known as the “Death Busters” arc – based off of the “Infinity arc” in Naoko Takeuchi’s original manga.

Also the first season of a major Shonen Jump player, Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma‘s is now available to stream. Food Wars! follows Souma, a teenage chef who is always looking for the best flavors for his recipes. After his dreams of owning his father’s diner are dashed, he joins a prestigious cooking academy where students do battle over who can make the best meal and take the top spot in the school.

The first two seasons of Infinite Stratos are also now available. Infinite Stratos takes place in a future where only women can pilot flying mech suits known as Infinite Stratos. Ichika is the only male who can pilot one of these machines, so he enrolls in an academy for burgeoning pilots and suddenly finds himself in a war he did not want.

There is also Akame Ga Kill‘s first season, which follows the young Tatsumi who heads into the Imperial city hoping to make money for his village back hope. But after a group of assassins known as Night Raid attack, Tatsumi realizes there’s a thin veil of corruption in the Imperial city and now vows to put an end to it.

GATE‘s first season takes place in world where the fantasy worlds and modern Japan collide. After a mysterious portal opens in the middle of Tokyo’s Ginza district, Itami, an otaku who’s also a proficient member of the Japanese Self Defense Force, then heads into the portal and finds a world not unlike his favorite novels.

The prolific horror anime Parasyte: The Maxim‘s first season takes place in a world invaded by mysterious parasitic beings that feed on humans. But when a parasite fails to take control of Shinichi, he uses this newfound power to hunt down the aliens and keep his loved ones safe.

The first season of Is It Wrong to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? takes place in a fantasy RPG world where adventurers must traverse dungeons and level up all for their chosen goddesses. The young Bell then decides to travel into these dungeons in order to meet girls but soon finds himself in a series of crazy predicaments.

Director Tetsuro Araki (Death Note, Black Lagoon) adapted Daisuke Sato’s fan favorite pulp-horror manga, High School of the Dead. The first season a group of high school students who suddenly find themselves in the middle of a zombie outbreak and must fight to survive.

Chivalry of a Failed Knight’s first season follows Ikki, a boy who can’t seemed to pass the magical knight exam. Considered all-around untalented due to his lack of magical power, he’s stuck in a team with the boisterous Princess Stella.

The fan-favorite No Game, No Life‘s first season follows a brother and sister duo who had spent the majority of their lives in home playing games. Since they’re so adept at them, they are called into a fantasy world where all problems are solved by games. The two then decide to take the world for all of its worth and become the King of Games.

Finally, Maid-Sama’s first season is now available to stream as well. The story follows Misakai, student president at a formerly all-male school. The teachers love her for her unwillingness to be bothered by the boys, but one day it’s discovered she work part time at a maid cafe. So either she lets her secret get out and ruin her reputation or bend to the whims of the boy who discovered her.

Any of these additions to Hulu’s streaming service grab your attention? Talk to me @Valdezology.