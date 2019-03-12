‘Hunter x Hunter’ Reveals First Look at New Escape Room

Yoshihiro Togashi’s Hunter x Hunter may currently be on hiatus, but the series is still living on in Japan with special events in celebration of its 21st Anniversary. One of such events is a neat escape room, and now fans have gotten their first look.

Opening this March in Japan, Twitter user @HxHSource shared a few photos that have popped up online from the event. Check them out below.

Real Escape Game company SCRAP — who have previously released special escape room games based on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Attack on Titan, and Detective Conan — have produced a new escape game based on Hunter x Hunter. Following an original story set during the Hunter Exam arc of the series, teams of one to four players have 60 minutes to complete all the challenges.

Launching at Shinjuku’s Mystery Circus in Tokyo on March 9, the escape room will be touring five different cities in Japan. Those who participate in the event not only seem to get cool Hunter licenses, but also get an assigned number much like those who participated in the big Hunter Exam in the series. You can follow the rest of the Twitter thread here to see more images from the event.

Good thing this escape room game does not as intense as the Hunter Exam in the series because the situation would be much different. Fans probably would not have as much fun in that case.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

