‘Hunter x Hunter’ Gets The Perfect ‘Gravity Falls’ Makeover

For most fans, anime isn’t something that needs to be crossed over with cartoons. Animated series like The Simpsons can pay homage to otaku culture, but it is hard to do a really good crossover of the mediums. So far, only the likes of Avatar: The Last Airbender have succeeded, but there is one mash-up that has not been tried.

Well, until now. Who would have thought Hunter x Hunter and Gravity Falls were meant to be?

Over on Reddit, a piece of fan-art crossing over the two series got the anime fandom buzzing. As you can see below, the artwork reimagines how Hunter x Hunter might look if it were done in the style of Gravity Falls. And, yes — it looks pretty good.

Of course, Gon Freecss and Killus Zoldyck are the main character seen here. The two boys stand in for Mable and Dipper Pines, and their pre-teen ages work in this mash-up’s favor.

In one drawing, fans can see the two boys as they walk through a creepy shed housing disembodied ears. Next, Killua pulls a Mabel by exploring a dark cave by candlelight alone. And, in the end, Kite takes the place of Grunkle Stan as he helps the boys decipher some rather interesting footprints.

So, even with this adorable aesthetic, the ‘Dark Continent’ arc is as terrifying as always.

Though the crossover isn’t a popular one, fans of the two series can see why they work together so well. Not only do the shows feature two teenage protagonists, but they ask their leads to do crazy things. For Mabel and Dipper, the siblings solve mysterious with their Great Uncle in Oregon. As for the Hunter x Hunter duo, well — they hunt down monsters and take on the occasional assassination. That, however, can’t be Disney friendly…

For those unfamiliar with Hunter x Hunter, the series was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

Do you need this crossover to happen for real? Where would Hisoka fit in? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics, k-pop, and anime!