‘Hunter x Hunter’ Confirms Next Hiatus, Releases Statement

If you thought Hunter x Hunter was done with its hiatuses, think again. Not long ago, a new report let fans know the manga was heading for another hiatus, and that has just been confirmed. It looks like Hunter x Hunter is actually heading for a break.

So, you know the drill. It isn’t like this announcement is a foreign one to fans.

Over on Twitter, scans of Weekly Shonen Jump‘s next chapter have gone live. The final page of chapter 380 confirms the manga is going on hiatus, so it looks like fans can break out their Hiatus x Hiatus jokes once more.

It seems a statement about the hiatus was released by the manga’s creator. Yonkou Productions gave fans a look at Yoshihiro Togashi’s translated statement which can be found below:

“I”m sorry for going on hiatus again –I’ll do my best to return as soon as possible.” – Yoshihiro Togashi — YonkouProductions (@YonkouProd) March 29, 2018

Of course, this kind of hiatus is nothing new to the Hunter x Hunter community. In fact, the manga has been on hiatus for more than 60% of its lifetime. Creator Yoshihiro Togashi has put the series on numerous hiatuses before with its last ending earlier this year. When Hunter x Hunter enters its new hiatus, it will have only put out 10 chapters since its last break.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss, who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated.

The series first ran in Shuiesha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in March 1998. Unfortunately, the series has gone on a number of hiatuses ever since 2006 which were most likely incurred by bouts of illness Togashi experienced when publishing his last work, Yu Yu Hakusho. The series has run for 360 chapters, and been collected into 47 volumes as of 2017. It’s one of Shueisha’s most successful selling series with over 66 million copies sold in Japan.

