New Hunter x Hunter Shirts Coming To Uniqlo US Soon

Gon. Hisoka. Killua. Kurapika. These are just a few of the popular characters in the Shonen Jump battle series Hunter x Hunter. While the popular anime/manga follows “hunters”, bounty hunters and treasure seekers given preferential treatment due to their skills, you won’t need to pass any hunter license exams in order to wear these shirts. Uniqlo is looking to sell these HxH shirts at the end of this month so keep your eyes peeled!

Uniqlo is a casual wear designer, manufacturer, and retailer operating out of Japan, creating attire that uses the images of Star Wars, Mickey Mouse, and the Marvel Cinematic Universe. For these t-shirts, they focus on several of the Hunter x Hunter characters with the first focusing on the antagonist Hisoka. The villain of the series stalks Gon throughout, sporting deadly playing cards like DC’s the Joker and a blood lust that can seemingly never be satiated.

The new hxh shirts will also be available by @UniqloUSA on May 31st!https://t.co/YGMQvCynLV (Thanks @TristonDavis_ for the heads up!) pic.twitter.com/H4yvmkcnIo — Hunter❌Hunter (@HxHSource) May 13, 2019

The next t-shirt has the hairstyles of Gon and Killua painted against a black background. The two friends/rivals originally met during the Hunter exams but become intertwined based on their budding friendship and fighting styles. Kurapika gets a shirt of his own as well with an angry photo of his face on the back sporting blood red eyes. Each of these shirts will be available for $9 each.

Hunter x Hunter was originally created by Yoshihiro Togashi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump magazine in 1998. The story follows a young boy named Gon Freecss who discovers that his previously thought to be dead father is in fact alive. Not only is he alive, he is a famous Hunter, a professional traveler who specializes in finding rare treasures, exploring unidentified lands, and hunting down dangerous individuals. Gon then decides that in order to meet his father he has to become a licensed Hunter, but in that journey gets wrapped up in way more strangeness than he ever could have anticipated. Hunter x Hunter can currently be found streaming on Netflix, Crunchyroll, and Hulu if you have yet to catch up on this popular series.

