Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon Cosplay Shows Why Hestia is Bestia

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? premiered its first season back in 2015, and the series has been a huge hit ever since. Although the second season of the anime didn’t make it our way until earlier this year, fans didn’t necessarily feel the pain of that four year gap because of the pure fandom they had for one character in particular. The anime has managed to stay a mainstay throughout all of that time thanks to the major impact of the goddess Hestia’s introduction, and it’s no mystery as to why she’s such a favorite either.

Artist @sandykuroneko (who you can find on Instagram here) offers a great reminder as to why Hestia is the bestia with some gorgeous cosplay of the character’s admittedly ridiculous outfit. But seeing Hestia, and @sandykuroneko, fearlessly wear this look is all the more charming. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sandy サンディ (@sandykuroneko) on Nov 5, 2019 at 10:16am PST

When the anime debuted a few years back, Hestia’s notable outfit was a major hit with the anime fandom. The ribbon under her chest became a trend among fan artists as they tested it out with other notable anime characters, and it’s part of the reason why the franchise remains such a hit to this day. That’s why DanMachi can release a second season and full length feature film four years later and not bat an eye!

That’s not all either as Hestia will be making her grand return to new anime projects next year as well. First is a new OVA episode which sees the Hestia Familia heading to a beach, and this will be followed with a full third season of the series coming next Summer. With each anime project debuting a new look for the bestia, there will be plenty of opportunity for more striking Hestia cosplay like this in the years to come.

Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in A Dungeon? was originally created by Fujino Omori with illustrations provided by Suzuhito Yasuda for SB Creative’s GA Bunko imprint in January 2013. The light novel series follows Bell Cranel, a young adventurer who’s out to explore the Dungeon. People in his city join guilds called Familia, which are groups of adventurers who level up and explore the Dungeon together all in the name of their group’s deity. Bell’s the only one who’s formed a Familia under the goddess Hestia (whose outfit sparked a hilarious meme at the time), and strives to face the Dungeon and level up all on his own while trying to get the attention of girls. There’s a new movie too, and you can find our spoiler-free review of it here.