JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Meets Animal Crossing in Hilarious Viral Art

With E3 2019 coming to a close this week, one of the biggest news releases was additional information dropped about the next installment of Animal Crossing for the Nintendo Switch. New Horizons promises to return to the world of anthropomorphic animals completing mundane tasks for fans old and new. One fan however decided to incorporate a “Bizarre” twist to the proceedings and added in some deceased JoJo characters for the civilians of this Nintendo world to mourn.

Twitter User Hiydrostorm released this mournful display with Iggy, Avdol, and Kakyoin looking down on the Animal Crossing gang:

Stardust Crusaders was the third series in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, following Jotaru Kujo and his “Stand”, Star Platinum, as they attempted to put an end to the nefarious series antagonist, Dio. During their travels, Jotaru unfortunately suffered some casualties along the way with Iggy, Avdol, and Kakyoin falling victim to Dio’s vampiric powers and Stand, The World.

Jotaru made a return appearance in the follow up to Stardust Crusaders in Diamond Is Unbreakable, wherein he acted as something of a mentor to the next generation of JoJo, continuing his family’s “bizarre” lineage as they fought Stands and learned more about their own powers. Each season of the series is unique in that it follows a completely new protagonist with entirely new powers.

Animal Crossing is a video game series that has been around for quite some time, originally released on the Nintendo 64 in 2001. Every few years, a new installment of the franchise drops on a Nintendo console and with the last game released in 2012, fans are really looking forward to New Horizons to return to this world.

What do you think of this crossover between Animal Crossing and JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure? Which characters would you most like to see interact from both series, crazy as it may seem? Let us know in the comments or feel free to hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics and anime.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.