JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond Is Unbreakable Producer Shares Their Favorite Memory

The story of Josuke and his friends within the borders of the sleepy town of Morioh may have come to a close with the fourth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, but that doesn’t stop the creators from revisiting the origins and behind the scenes event in putting together Diamond Is Unbreakable! We had the opportunity to speak with producer Terumi Nishii at the most recent Crunchyroll Expo, asking her specifically what her favorite moments from creating this unique chapter of the popular anime/manga franchise.

In chatting with Mr. Nishii, she informed us that the teamwork between the younger members of the creative team was what really stuck out in her mind during the production phases of Diamond Is Unbreakable:

“We were short staffed and had limited resources on site, thus I still remember that [the team] had a hard time throughout the production (laughs). However, the junior team members at the time did great job, and I saw them growing very closely. That may be one of my best memories.”

Diamond Is Unbreakable followed the story of Josuke Higashikata and his Stand dubbed Crazy Diamond, with the fourth season presenting a threat in the form of the serial killer, Yoshikage Kira. In perhaps the strangest set of events that have happened during the already weird franchise, Josuke had to wade his way through Stands that would cling themselves onto his friends’ backs, take the form of a radio tower, and even claim to be a space alien.

While a sixth season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has yet to be confirmed following the ending of Golden Wind, an upcoming OVA entitled Thus Spoke Kishibe Rohan will be following one of the main protagonists from Diamond Is Unbreakable as the manga artist embarks on entirely new, strange adventures.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987, and is one of the longest running series in the magazine overall. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, toys, and even jewelry. The series currently has an anime adaptation that initially began in 2012, and now has run for over 100 episodes spanning the first five major arcs of the series.