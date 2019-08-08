JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Fan-Art Imagines Wario and Waluigi’s Stands

For a long time, we’ve wondered about the origins of Wario and Waluigi. What are they exactly? Where did they come from? Are they alternate reality versions of Mario and Luigi? Regardless, they’ve become two of the most popular antagonists in the Nintendo catalogue, consistently appearing in a number of Super Mario games. These two brothers would also fit right into the universe of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and one fan artist has even gone one step further and given them their own Stands.

Reddit User Jehovanie created the Stands of “Star Nabbit” and “Pirahna Purple” for Wario and Waluigi respectively, giving the evil brothers some extra firepower under their belts:

As mentioned earlier, Wario and Waluigi have been staples in a lot of the Mario “ensemble games” such as Mario Party or Mario Tennis. Wario made his debut on the Nintendo Gameboy with the video game, Super Mario Land 2: Six Golden Coins, where he was pitted against his “good doppelganger” Mario. Waluigi appeared about eight years later in the Nintendo 64 video game, Mario Tennis. The origin of each of these characters has yet to really dived into and we don’t know if they ever will be explored, but we’ll continue to enjoy playing as them as they continue to appear in Mario Kart, let alone all their future Nintendo games.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure has just finished up its fifth season, Golden Wind, and while a sixth season has yet to be confirmed, there are several manga volumes that take place to potentially look forward to. The series, as you know, follows the bloodline of the Joestar family and while it first dedicated its time to “ripples” and fighting vampires, it moved over to the idea of ethereal beings within each character dubbed “Stands”. While the television anime series has had five seasons, the manga has three more story arcs ahead of the show with Stone Ocean, Steelball Run, and JoJolion.

What do you think of these Enemy Stands made up for Wario and Waluigi? Which other video games should get the JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure treatment? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and Wario.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.