JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure Animator Revives Jotaro in Surprise Sketch

It has been some time since fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure met up with Jotaro. The series is known for switching in and out protagonists, but guys like Jotaro cannot be forgotten so easily. Time and again, the hero ranks high amongst fans, and it seems like one animator is missing the Joestar.

Taking to Twitter, Terumi Nishii shared her take on Jotaro out of the blue with fans. The artist, who worked heavily on JoJo back in the day, posted a colorful sketch of the hero.

As you can see below, the drawing was done a few days ago to ring in the new year. Nishii drew up Jotaro in his usual hat and coat. As the hero looks to the side, fans can get a clear look at Jotaro’s profile, and he looks as striking as ever.

Seriously, just his stance alone would make an enemy nervous. Jotaro is not someone you should mess with carelessly, and you only have to ask Dio about his nemesis to see why.

Of course, fans were quick to thank Nishii for the gift. The artist is a beloved part of the JoJo family, but she has since moved on to other projects. For anyone who is unaware, the artist was the chief animation director on JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Diamond is Unbreakable. This series is where fans first met Josuke, so you can see why her sketch of the hero caused fans to freak out. Nowadays, Nishii is hard at work on Saint Seiya’s newest anime, but netizens are glad to learn the artist still has a soft spot for this JoJo lug.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. It follows the story of the Joestar family, who are each destined to take down various supernatural enemies. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family. The series has sold over 100 million copies, and has been licensed for an English language release by Viz Media. The series has spawned multiple anime, video games, and toys.