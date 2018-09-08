‘JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure’ Part 5 Releases Pannacotta Character Promo

The newest season of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, Golden Wind, is set to premiere in just a few weeks, and the hype is being built for the series with cool new promo videos highlighting its five core characters.

The latest promo highlights the deadly Pannacotta Fugo, who play an interesting role in the main group.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Following character promos highlighting Giorno Giovanna, Leone Abacchio, and Guido Mista, the latest promo for Pannacotta only hints at how deadly he can be. Fans can see it just be how intense his Stand, Purple Haze, looks and acts. His Stand ability makes him an especially tough threat because he can easily spread a flesh-eating virus through small bulbs on Purple Haze’s hands.

This flesh-eating virus ability makes him an especially stronger enforcer for the mafia outfit Passione, as he’s able to kill targets with ease. Emphasizing strategy over all else, Pannacotta’s ability and personality make him an interesting part of the core group alongside Giorno that the series follows. His interactions with the others, and the interactions of the core group itself, is why Part 5 of the series is held in such high regard by fans too.

But soon even more fans will see for themselves when the anime premieres in October. JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Golden Wind is the fifth part of Hirohiko Araki’s series, and follows Giorno Giovanna, the son of former series villain Dio Brando, as he joins the mafia group Passione in order to change and reform them into reputable thieves and crooks from the inside.

Yasuhiro Kimura, Hideaya Takahashi, and Naokatsu Tsuda will direct the adaptation for David Production, and the voice cast for the series currently includes Kensho Ono as Giorno Giovanna, Yuichi Nakamura as Bruno Bucciarati, Daiki Yamashita as Narancia Ghirga, Junya Enoki as Pannacotta Fugo, Kousuke Toriumi as Guido Mista, and Junichi Suwabe as Leone Abbacchio.

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure was originally created by Hirohiko Araki for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 1987. Currently the second longest running series in the magazine with over 100 volumes collected, the series tells the story of the Joestar family, who are each entwined in a destiny battling outrageous foes. The series has been split up into eight parts, with each part following a different generation of the Joestar family.