Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of The Macabre Shares First Details

Junji Ito has earned his place as one of the most notable masters of horror within the medium of anime, having spent decades weaving creepy stories that are considered not just to be some of the scariest manga stories, but some of the scariest stories period. With Netflix hopping aboard the Ito train and set to adapt a number of his short stories via the upcoming Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of The Macabre, new details have emerged for the anthology series that is set to hit the streaming service next year in 2023.

Of the new information that was revealed about the upcoming scary anime series, Junji Ito's Maniac has confirmed that besides the series adapting classic Ito tales such as Tomie, Soichi, and The Hanging Balloons, it will also be bringing to life for the first time stories such as Where The Sandman Lives, Bullied, The Long Hair In The Attic Undendurable Labyrinth, and The Strange Hikizuri Siblings: The Seance. While these stories didn't originally make the cut in the controversial anime adaptation known as The Junji Ito Collection, that shouldn't be held against them as these are definitely some of the strangest and bone-chilling stories created by the master of horror.

Netflix Anime used its Official Twitter Account to give fans a first look at the upcoming horror anthology series with new images, while also confirming a number of voice actors that are set to help bring some of Junji Ito's scariest stories to life:

congrats to Junji Ito on his multiple Eisner Award noms!



Junji Ito Maniac: Japanese Tales of the Macabre hits Netflix in 2023



here are some new stills from the series, based on stories from Ito-sensei's nominated books! pic.twitter.com/JkF17lqwWb — Netflix Anime (@NetflixAnime) July 15, 2022

The voice actors that have been confirmed for the series so far include Kazuya Hikizuri, Romi Park, Yoko Hikasa, Hisako Kanemoto, and Natsumi Takamori. With so many stories set to make up this upcoming series, twenty in total according to Netflix, we definitely wouldn't be surprised to receive more casting news as the release date approaches.

According to Netflix, this news coincided with the horror mangaka being nominated for two Eisner Awards, proving just how prolific Ito has become when it comes to telling his scary stories. Also according to the website, five stories will be adapted directly from the collections that Ito was nominated for when it comes to the Eisners.

