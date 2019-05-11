Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress Sequel Film Shares New Promo

The sequel film to the 2016 anime series Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato, is currently playing in Japanese theaters. Before it actually hit theaters, the film shared a new promo video that highlights the theme song, “Sakase ya Sakase” by EGOIST. While it might not feature much in terms of plot, the new video does include some impressively animated dancing.

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato features an entirely original story following the events of the 2016 series. Tetsuro Araki will be returning to direct the new film, and Araki describes the film as a “middle chapter” following Mumei, one of the main “Kabaneri” in the franchise and one of two protagonists.

For those unfamiliar with the franchise, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress is an original anime series produced by Wit Studio, directed by Tetsuro Araki, written by Ichiro Okouchi, with music composed by Hiroyuki Sawano and character designs by Haruhiko Minimoto. The series takes place during the industrial revolution when a virus infects humans and turns them into “Kabane,” undead creatures that cannot be defeated unless struck in their giant glowing heart, which is usually protected by a layer of metal and lead.

The series follows a young engineer named Ikoma who tries to use his anti-Kabane tech to help defeat Kabane who have hijacked a train, but unfortunately fails and is infected himself. The subsequent infection turns him into a human and Kabane hybrid, and he, the mysterious Mumei (another human and Kabane hybrid), and some survivors board a train known as the “Iron Fortress” in the desperate search to find a new safe place to live.

While the 12-episode series, which originally ran on Amazon Prime Video in the United States, mostly wrapped up its loose ends by its conclusion, the actual fate of the cast and the world at large was left as a question mark. The world was still overrun by undead creatures, and while protagonists Ikoma and Mumei remained alive, fans have been clamoring ever since to see what happens next.

