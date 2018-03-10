‘Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress’ Film Reveals First Trailer, Poster

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress is one of the most popular original anime series to come out in recent years, and fans were hoping the series would come back in some form after it initially ended two years ago.

Revealed during the “Plus Ultra Fuji TV Anime Lineup Presentation 2018,” Fuji TV has announced the series will return as a sequel film, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: Unato Decisive Battle.

Visuals for the “Koutetsujou no Kabaneri: Kaimon Kessen” anime film. Staff also revealed https://t.co/wYbkOTDb8f

Director: Tetsurou Araki

Series Organization: Ichirou Okouchi

Script: Tetsurou Araki

Music: Hiroyuki Sawano pic.twitter.com/0QT1rjVs0n — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) March 8, 2018

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: Unato Decisive Battle will be an original story following the events of the original series. Taking place half a year after its events, director of the original series Tetsuro Araki describes the film as a “middle volume” and officially confirms it is a sequel, rather than a spin-off.

Along with the first trailer for the film, the movie has also released new key visuals and the staff for the upcoming project. The key staff from the original series is also returning for the sequel film. Tetsuro Araki is returning to direct the film and write its script, Ichiro Okouuchi is handling the organization, and Hiroyuki Sawano will be composing the music.

For those unfamiliar with Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress, the series was originally created by Wit Studio. The series was directed by Tetsuro Araki and written by Ichiro Okouchi, with music composed by Hiroyuki Sawano, and character designs by Haruhiko Minimoto. The series takes place during the industrial revolution when a virus infects humans and turns them into Kabane, undead creatures that cannot be defeated unless struck in their giant glowing heart, which is usually protected by a layer of metal and lead.

The series follows a young engineer named Ikoma who tries to use his anti-Kabane tech to help defeat Kabane who have hijacked a train, but unfortunately fails and is infected himself. The subsequent infection turns him into a human and Kabane hybrid, and he, the mysterious Mumei (another human and Kabane hybrid), and some survivors board a train known as the “Iron Fortress” in the desperate search to find a new safe place to live.

