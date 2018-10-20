‘Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress’ Sequel Film Reveals New Trailer, Poster

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress was a fun and popular series when it was first released, but fans have been hoping to see more of the series ever since it officially ended its run in 2016.

Now the series is returning with a new film taking place after the events of the original series, and you can check out its newest trailer above and the newest poster for the film highlighting Mumei below.

A new anime teaser visual for the “Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: Unato Kessen” film is also being displayed on its website //t.co/3lG4XgJeym pic.twitter.com/ZscfLrPEEa — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) October 20, 2018

Opening in Japan next Spring, Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress: The Battle of Unato will be an original story following the events of the original series. Returning director Tetsuro Araki describes the film as a “middle volume” that takes place half a year after the events of the original series. Though there aren’t too many details as to what its narrative will entail, it will follow Mumei.

Tetsuro Araki is returning to direct the film and write its script, Ichiro Okouuchi (creator of Code Geass) is handling the organization, Hiroyuki Sawano (Attack on Titan) will be composing the music, and Haruhiko Mikimoto (Gunbuster) will handle character designs. Returning voice cast members include Tasuku Hatanaka as Ikoma, Sayaka Senbongi as Mumei, Maaya Uchida as Ayame, Toshiki Masuda as Kurusu, Kanae Oki as Kajika, Mariya Ise as Yukina, Ryota Ohsaka as Sukari, and Kensuke Satou as Kibito.

Kabaneri of the Iron Fortress is an original anime series produced by Wit Studio, directed by Tetsuro Araki, written by Ichiro Okouchi, with music composed by Hiroyuki Sawano, and character designs by Haruhiko Minimoto. The series takes place during the industrial revolution when a virus infects humans and turns them into Kabane, undead creatures that cannot be defeated unless struck in their giant glowing heart, which is usually protected by a layer of metal and lead.

The series follows a young engineer named Ikoma who tries to use his anti-Kabane tech to help defeat Kabane who have hijacked a train, but unfortunately fails and is infected himself. The subsequent infection turns him into a human and Kabane hybrid, and he, the mysterious Mumei (another human and Kabane hybrid), and some survivors board a train known as the “Iron Fortress” in the desperate search to find a new safe place to live.