‘Kakegurui’ Live-Action Film Reveals First Poster, Release Date

The live-action film adaptation of Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler has revealed its first poster in addition to the film’s release date, and both are good.

The poster, which you can check out below, features a not uncommon scene from the series: main character Yumeko Jabami (Minami Hamabe) is in the throes of her compulsion while playing cards. According to Anime News Network, the poster’s tagline reads, “Even stronger than a joker, the high school girl.”

The film is set to release in May 2019. It’s unclear exactly how the film will tie into the live-action TV series, if at all, though it does apparently share a cast. More information, in Japanese, is available on the official website.

Kakegurui is on a bit of a hot streak of late. The franchise recently revealed a poster for Season Two of the anime adaptation, and a second season of the live-action TV series was announced earlier this year.

For those not familiar, Kakegurui – Compulsive Gambler is a series originally created in 2014 by Homura Kawamoto with illustrations by Toru Naomura for Square Enix’s Gangan Joker magazine. It has since been adapted into both an anime series and a live-action series — each of which have a second season on the way — and the live-action film this article is about.

Kakegurui‘s anime and live-action adaptations are both available to stream on Netflix. The original manga has also been licensed by Yen Press. The series is described as follows:

“Hyakkaou Private Academy. An institution for the privileged with a very peculiar curriculum. You see, when you’re the sons and daughters of the wealthiest of the wealthy, it’s not athletic prowess or book smarts that keep you ahead. It’s reading your opponent, the art of the deal. What better way to hone those skills than with a rigorous curriculum of gambling? At Hyakkaou Private Academy, the winners live like kings, and the losers are put through the wringer. But when Yumeko Jabami enrolls, she’s gonna teach these kids what a high roller really looks like!”