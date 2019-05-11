Kill la Kill: IF Shares New Look at Ryuko’s Final Form

Kill la Kill‘s big video game debut has been a major focus for fans of the original anime as Kill la Kill: IF features an original story mode focused on the deuteragonist of the series, Satsuki Kiriyuin. But a recent announcement recently revealed that fans of the series can also look forward to a story mode focusing on the original protagonist of the anime, Ryuko Matoi.

To celebrate, fans got a glimpse of how Ryuko’s final form — Senketsu Kisaragi — will look in Arc System Works’ upcoming fighter. Check it out below!

Videos by ComicBook.com

ICYMI: Ryuko Matoi’s final form in #KILLlaKILLgame has been revealed and we think it’s pretty hot. #KLK pic.twitter.com/O1FsYUhB7f — ArcSystemWorks @ #TexasShowdown (@ArcSystemWorksU) May 11, 2019

Kill la Kill: IF features a story mode written by the original anime’s screenwriter Kazuki Nakashima. It branches off from the series’ eighth episode, and imagines Satsuki dealing with her mother Ragyo appearing much earlier than she did originally. While this will be focusing on a “What if?” scenario for the most part, a new story mode following Ryuko Matoi will be unlocked for players to access afterward.

While Satsuki’s story mode will eventually lead to a new final form, it seems Ryuko’s is a more traditional take on the anime’s story and will eventually feature Ryuko’s final form as well. Kill la Kill: IF is currently scheduled for a release on PlayStation 4, Switch, and PC on July 25 in Japan, and July 26 in North America and Europe.

As for the original series, Kill la Kill was the first original anime project from Trigger, a company formed by ex-Gainax employees Hiroyuki Imaishi and Masahiko Ohtsuka. It was directed by Imaishi and written Kazuki Nakashima, who had both worked together on Gainax’s Tengen Toppa Gurren Lagann. The series follows Ryuko Matoi, a girl in search of her father’s killer. Left with one half of a giant pair of scissors, she transfers to Honnouji Academy. The school is under the control of of the student council and their president, the dominate Satsuki Kiryuin. What’s different about this academy however is that every student is equipped a Goku Uniform, a suit that gives its wearer superhuman abilities because of the “Life Fibers” sewed within.

—–

Exciting news, Pokemon fans — A Wild Podcast Has Appeared, the official Pokemon podcast of ComicBook.com, is here! Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

On today’s episode, we talk about how playing too much Pokemon changes our brains as kids, the new Pokemon Unbroken Bonds Trading Card Game set, Detective Pikachu coming to Pokemon GO!, and more! Make sure to subscribe now to never miss an episode!