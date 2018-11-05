‘Konosuba’ Movie Reveals Official Title, First Poster

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! was incredibly popular during its two seasons, and fans have been wanting a third for a while. It may not be a third season, but the series will be releasing a new film next year.

Now officially titled KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World! Crimson Legend, fans can see its first poster below.

“KonoSuba: Kurenai Densetsu” anime film teaser visual. It’ll open in Japanese theaters in 2019 (J.C.Staff) //t.co/IYS3KUzLvJ pic.twitter.com/5HmVEN1SCp — moetron | pKjd (@pKjd) November 5, 2018

The KonoSuba film is gearing up for a release in Japanese theaters sometime next year, and fans might notice something different with this first poster. Unlike the two seasons of the anime series, the film will be produced by J.C. Staff rather than Studio Deen. It explains why the fan favorite, imaginative wizard Megumin may look a bit different from how fans remember.

Though the slight change in style should rattle fans too much as many of the anime’s staff have returned for the film. The film will be directed by Takaomi Kanasaki, with series composition by Makoto Uezu, character designs by Koichi Kikuta, and music by Masato Koda. Returning voice cast members include Jun Fukushima as Kazuma, Sora Amamiya as Aqua, Rie Takahashi as Megumin, Ai Kayano as Darkness, Yui Horie as Wiz, and Aki Toyosaki as Yunyun as well.

KonoSuba: God’s Blessing on this Wonderful World!! started out as a line of light novels written by Natsume Akatsuki with illustrations provided by Kurone Mishima for Kadokawa’s Sneaker Bunko Imprint. It was later adapted into a manga in 2014, and an anime series by Studio Deen in 2016 and 2017 for two seasons. It is currently available to stream on Crunchyroll, and they describe the series as such:

“After a traffic accident, Kazuma Sato’s disappointingly brief life was supposed to be over, but he wakes up to see a beautiful girl before him. She claims to be a goddess, Aqua, and asks if he would like to go to another world and bring only one thing with him. Kazuma decides to bring the goddess herself, and they are transported to a fantasy world filled with adventure, ruled by a demon king. Now Kazuma only wants to live in peace, but Aqua wants to solve many of this world’s problems, and the demon king will only turn a blind eye for so long…”