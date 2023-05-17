Anime Mech Comes to Life in Tears of the Kingdom With This Viral Clip: Watch

Hyrule is no stranger to technology, and The Legend of Zelda series proved that in spades this month. After all, the franchise just welcomed its best-selling game to date with Tears of the Kingdom, and fans were quick to embrace its DIY abilities. There was never a doubt Zelda fans would push boundaries in trying to build tools for battle, but thanks to a viral clip, the world has learned you can basically build your own anime mech in the game.

And yes, we are very serious. Over on TikTok, the user SoulBanana0 showed off the mech suit they built in Tears of the Kingdom. Rather than Gundam in this case, the fan drew inspiration from Macross, and the Ultrahand suit they built is absolutely insane.

As you can see above, the video shows Link launching the Macross suit from the air, and it features a ton of batteries to stay in the air. Using fans and lasers and rockets, this transforming mecha pushes the boundaries of what Tears of the Kingdom can do. It is hard to believe game developers imagined fans building something like this with the product they delivered, but that is the beauty of Zelda. You can approach a puzzle in all sorts of ways, and Tears of the Kingdom champions those unique strategies.

With millions of views on hand, this Tears of the Kingdom has earned all kinds of love from anime fans. The franchise lends itself to anime as is with its epic lore, but Macross fans never expected they'd be able to build a functioning mech for Link in this sequel. If that isn't worth checking out the game, then what is? The Zelda title sells itself at this point.

If you have not checked out Tears of the Kingdom, the long-awaited sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild debuted on the Nintendo Switch last week. Sales for the game already match or surpass those of top-selling Switch titles like Pokemon Scarlet and Violet. And when it comes to the Zelda franchise, Tears of the Kingdom is now its fastest-selling entry to date.

