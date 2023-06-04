You Can Build a Functioning Gundam Mech in Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom

If we are being honest, it feels like there is nothing you cannot do in The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. The game has quickly become a standout under Nintendo's care, and fans have pushed its unique building mechanic to the limit. From minecart shields to rocket gliders, you can build it all, and one fan proved as much by building a functional Gundam mech in Tears of the Kingdom.

As you can see below, the work came from Twitter user newworldartur, a popular fan page dedicated to One Piece. They decided to give Gundam a shot by building a mech inspired by the anime in Tears of the Kingdom. The build worked beautifully, and it proves Link is far more than a simple warrior.

I built a flying GUNDAM mech in the new Zelda #TOTK pic.twitter.com/fvSP2CNOxZ — Artur – Library of Ohara (@newworldartur) June 3, 2023

Seriously, you know how much brain it takes to make these machines? Link deserves a Hyrulian doctorate at this point. He could give Char Aznable a run for his money thanks to Fuse...!

Of course, Zelda fans across the world have put in time building wild mech suits in Tears of the Kingdom. From Macross to Evangelion, plenty of anime series have donated blueprints for Link's murder machines. These suits turn Lynels into child's play when they usually strike fear into the hearts of every Zelda fan. So if you need help progressing in the game, you might want to try building a mech of your own with Zonai materials.

While Zelda's new game continues to fly off the shelves, Gundam is keeping busy elsewhere. The IP has been preoccupied this year with its latest mainline series, Mobile Suit Gundam: The Witch From Mercury. The series made history by featuring the anime's first female leads, and its queer romance earned praise from fans across the Internet. The show's second season is still airing this season, so you can binge the beloved Gundam series on Crunchyroll right now!

What do you think about this wild Gundam build in Tears of the Kingdom? Have you checked out the new Legend of Zelda game? Share your thoughts with us in the comments section below or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB.