Lord of The Rings: War of The Rohirrim Announces New York Comic-Con Event With Surprise Host

The Lord of The Rings is having a big year. On top of the release of The Lord of The Rings: Rings of Power's second season, the franchise's first anime film is making its way to the silver screen this winter. The War of The Rohirrim is planning to hit theaters on December 13th this year, exploring a very different time period of the beloved franchise. To help build up the hype for the animated adventure, The Lord of The Rings film is coming to this year's New York Comic-Con. On top of revealing who from the cast will attend this big event, the franchise has revealed a surprising host for its panel.

The War of The Rohirrim will be a very different story from the one that introduced us to the likes of Bilbo, Frodo, Gandalf, and more. In the upcoming anime film, the story will take place one hundred and eighty-three years prior to Frodo setting off with his best friend Sam to destroy the one ring. Following the story of Helm Hammerhead, a legendary king ruling Rohan, the movie is promising to document one of the biggest battles of Helm's Deep, the locale featured prominently in the second live-action film of The Lord of The Rings trilogy, Two Towers.

The War of The Rohirrim is Coming to New York

Stephen Colbert, late-night host of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, will be the host of the New York Comic Con Panel focusing on The Lord of The Rings: The War of The Rohirrim. The talk show host hasn't kept his love of pop culture a secret, with even Marvel giving him a replica of Captain America's shield that he displayed proudly for years on his set. Joining Colbert for the big event includes the film's director Kenji Kamiyama, its producers Philippa Boyens, Jason Demarco, and Joseph Choue, its screenwriters Phoebe Gittins and Arty Papageorgiou, and its cast Brain Cox, Gaia Wise, and Luke Pasqualino.

The Lord of The Rings' Future

The Lord of The Rings: The Rings Of Power has released several episodes of its live-action series. While the series hasn't been confirmed for a third season as of the writing of this article, the show has become a major hit for Amazon Video. On the movie front, The War of The Rohirrim isn't the only Middle Earth project planned to hit the silver screen. The Lord of The Rings: The Hunt For Gollum is a new project that will see Andy Serkis return to the role. Recent rumors have been swirling that Ian McKellen might return to the role of Gandalf for the project that might ultimately be two films, but nothing has been set in stone. As of this article, no release date has been revealed regarding Gollum's big comeback.

The Future is Anime

As anime's popularity grows, more North American franchises are taking the opportunity to imagine new stories in its medium. Most recently, a perfect example has been Terminator Zero, the anime adaptation that created a new story featuring humanity's fight against Skynet on Netflix. In recent years, we've seen characters like Batman, The Suicide Squad, Star Wars' Jedi and Sith, Marvel's prominent superheroes, and more brought into the anime world.

