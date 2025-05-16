Lovecraftian Donghua Lord of Mysteries Completes Production (And It Looks Incredible)

Fans of haunting, dangerous stories with dark fantasy elements will want to keep an eye out for a new Donghua whose first season has just wrapped production. Lord of the Mysteries combines stunning animation with action-packed story elements, perfect for fans of grittier storylines.

Based on the western fantasy web novel Lord of Mysteries by author Cuttlefish That Loves Diving, viewers follow Klein Moretti, a young Nighthawk in Tingen City. The plot of Lord of Mysteries is intricate, as Klein begins a path to becoming something called a “Beyonder”. These beings advance on “Pathways”, which branch into 10 different pathways offering supernatural abilities. The goal of Beyonders is to ascend through the pathway, vying for the chance to become the True God of that leg.

The production of "Lord of the Mysteries" donghua (anime) is completed! pic.twitter.com/YMsjHKDIf8 — Mysteries (@LOTM_WORLD) May 16, 2025

Lord of Mysteries Is Preparing For Release

In a new social media post shared by the official Lord of Mysteries account, the team has announced that the first season of the Donghua has completed its production phase. The social media account has been following the production of the series, and in another post, mentioned that the dedicated producers were “fans of the novel themselves, and they had been discussing turning it into an anime since 2018–2019.”

The dedication to the story has created an impressive final product, which has been showcased in a new trailer for the Donghua that debuted alongside the news of its production status.

Fans of the web series have been following the Donghua’s production, and have filled the comments of the social media post to celebrate the news. One commenter posted, “YOU DON’T KNOW HOW HAPPY I AM TO READ THOSE WORDS AHHHH I feel like we’re one step closer to everyone knowing the masterpiece that is LotM,” while another added, “Hope it lives up to hype. This is one of the most healthy productions I have seen in anime industry.”

Several other commentators who have stumbled across the trailers for the Donghua have joined in to say that they are preparing for its release by catching up on the web novel, despite how many volumes are already out for fans to read.

At this time, there isn’t any information on how fans will be able to watch Lord of Mysteries, or if it will receive English or Japanese dubs. It is likely the Donghua will drop on Tencent Video, alongside other notable series like Mo Dao Zu Shi and Heaven Official’s Blessing.

Lord of Mysteries is not a romantic storyline, and will not feature LGBTQA themes or a BL subplot. Instead, it focuses heavily on the friendships of the main characters and the overarching storyline. Fans of the web novel have a particular love for the main character Klein, who is featured in the most recent trailer for the Donghua.

There has also been limited information on how long the first season will be, or what the runtime for each episode will be. Many longer Donghua have episodes that can be up to forty minutes. With Lord of Mysteries being adapted from a lengthy original storyline, it is possible the episodes could be quite long. Many fans have speculated on how much of the first novel will be covered in the debut season of the Donghua, but they will likely have to wait until its release to know how much of the story will be covered.

Lord of Mysteries is the perfect upcoming pick for fans of dark fantasy and plot-heavy storylines. With beautiful animation and interesting characters driving the story, it is sure to be an addictive addition to the growing library of popular Donghua available to watch.