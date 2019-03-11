‘Mob Psycho 100’s Cute New Visual Turns Reigen into Cupid

Mob Psycho 100 is nearing the end of its second, and potentially final, season and there’s been an increase of intensity as the series reaches its endgame. So there has not been much time for the shenanigans fans have come to love from Mob and Reigen.

But that spirit’s being kept alive in promotional materials as the newest visual from the series reveals an ultra cute look at Reigen and Mob working as cupids.

A Mob Psycho 100 II spread from Animage. IT’S PERFECT 🏹 pic.twitter.com/rpBYsd7OsZ — SPY – سباي (@Spytrue) March 10, 2019

A new Mob Psycho 100 spread from Animage magazine shows Reigen and Mob as Greek archers. But with Reigen’s mischievous face, there’s a good chance that the arrow is out to help someone find love as he is often to do in his daily work. What makes the visual cuter, however, is Mob at his side launching arrows with his psychic abilities.

Naturally, Dimple is along for the ride as well as he’s taken the place of one of Reigen’s arrowheads. There’s no telling what kind of situation brought them to this look, but it’s quite a fun thing for fans to picture or piece together themselves. It’ll be a nice distraction from just how bleak and wild the second season is about to get from here on out.

If you want to check it out the anime for yourself, you can currently find Mob Psycho 100 II streaming on Crunchyroll, and they are also going to stream the English dub of the season at a later date. Crunchyroll describes the second season as such:

“Shigeo ‘Mob’ Kageyama is an ordinary 8th grader who just wants to live a normal life. Although he can disappear in the crowd in a flash, he was actually the most powerful psychic. The lives of those around Mob and his numerous feelings that softly piles up for the eventual explosion. The mysterious group ‘Claw’ stands before him once again. In the midst of his youthful days, where will his roaring heart take him!?”

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers. However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.

