‘Mob Psycho 100’ Season 2 Reveals New Poster

Mob Psycho 100‘s second season is one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2019, and the wait for it gets much tougher with each new look at what the season will be bringing to the table.

The latest poster revealed for the second season is packed to the brim with characters and the series’ quirky and fun personality.

The new visual for the season features about sixty characters in various displays of their personality. Featuring old and new faces, the main characters are tucked away in the poster. Mob himself is solemnly sitting on the edge of a building alone, and Reigen seems to be intensely thinking in his office in the top left corner of the visual.

Mob Psycho 100 II will officially premiere on January 7, 2019. Crunchyroll has also announced that the second season has been licensed and will be streaming on Crunchyroll as it airs in Japan. You can watch the teaser trailer for the second season here.

Much of the staff from the first season will be returning to handle the second. Yuzuru Tachikawa will once again serve as director, Hiroshi Seko will oversee the series composition, and Yoshimichi Kameda will again act as character designer. Studio Bones has been celebrating the upcoming premiere with a new visual for the series every month until its official start in January as well.

Originally created by ONE, webcomic artist best-known for creating One-Punch Man, for Ura Sunday magazine in 2012, Mob Psycho 100 tells the story of Shigeo Kageyama, an eighth grader with Esper ability. The psychic tries his best to not stand out, but his powers often rope him into increasingly dangerous situations. Kageyama’s powers grow more powerful as the years pass, so he buckles down his emotions to keep a lid on his powers.

However, as more threats continue to pursue Kageyama, the boy learns how difficult it is to keep his emotions under lock – but the fate of the world depends on him keeping a straight face. Fans were quickly drawn to Mob’s drive to better himself through his own power, rather than rely on his untrustworthy gift, while the world itself starting coming down on him. Making things worse was his hilarious mentor, Reigen, who has his own goals and wants for Mob.