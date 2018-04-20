‘Mobile Suit Gundam 00’ Reveals New Characters, Mecha

It has been more than a decade since Mobile Suit Gundam 00 came around, but the folks behind the mecha series haven’t left it behind. Recently, fans in Japan gathered for a special event commemorating the ten-year anniversary of Gundam 00, and it was there fans were shown a slew of new mecha suits and pilots.

So, if you don’t mind spoilers, you can check out the additions below!

The stunning additions were made public at the ‘Gundam 00 Festival 10 Re:vision’ in Tokyo. The event included a live stage reading where actors told a story set after the final battle of Gundam 00. The six-chapter script took place more specifically following A Wakening of the Trailblazer, the 2010 anime film that made its debut after Gundam 00 ended its TV series. The special story introduced several new mobile suits to fans as well as their pilots, and you can read up each newcomer below (via ANN):

Gundam Exia Repair IV – The fourth repaired version of the Gundam Exia that is piloted by Setsuna F. Seiei. It is passed to Graham Aker after he joins Celestial Being.

The third repaired version of the Gundam Dynames that is piloted by Lockon Stratos (Neil Dylandy). It is passed to Laetitia Erde.

Letitia Erde — Letitia is an Innovade housing memories copied from Tieria Erde. Letitia has the form and DNA of Tieria but a separate, individual personality.

Graham Aker — He was thought to have died during the ELS invasion but chose to assimilate with the ELS with Setsuna’s guidance. Since then, he has decided to return to the local Earth sector.

If you want to learn more about this anime, you can get both seasons on Blu-ray or DVD now. The official synopsis for Mobile Suit Gundam 00 can be read up on below:

“The year is 2307 A.D. While the Earth’s reserves of fossil fuels have been depleted, humanity has obtained a new nearly infinite source of energy to replace them, in the form of large-scale solar powered generation systems based on three huge orbital elevators. However, the benefits of this system are available only to a handful of major powers and their allies. These orbital elevators belong to three superpower blocs: the Union, a coalition of free nations led by the United States of America; the Human Reform League, a socialist group led by China, Russia and India; and the AEU, a parliamentary organization led by the nations of continental Europe.

These confederations continue to play a grand zero-sum game for the sake of their own prestige and prosperity. Thus, even in the 24th Century, humanity has yet to unite as one. In this world of unceasing conflict, a private armed organization steps forward, declaring their intention to the eliminate war through martial force. Using the power of their mobile suits combatively, a series of four high-performance machines each dubbed “Gundam”, the paramilitary organization known as Celestial Being takes the world-stage beginning armed interventions within all the world’s nations.”

