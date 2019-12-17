These Gundam LEGO Minifigs Will Makes You Want the Real Thing

Time and again, Gundam fans keep coming back for more merchandise. Overseas, the franchise ranks amongst the top when it comes to product sales. From Gunpla kits and more, it has never been easier to build a mech of your own, but one toy company has yet to catch on.

And for some fans, they have taken it upon themselves to make their own Gundam LEGOs to show the company what it is missing out on.

Recently, a user known as ludos96 hit up Reddit to share a little something in their collection. They showed off two custom-made LEGO minifigs that are based on Mobile Suit Gundam, and the unofficial pieces have netizens wishing they were legit.

As you can see above, the left figure is of a Gundam suit with all the accessories. It has a large green shield and gun to ward off the Principality of Zeon. The minifig has most of its details conveyed through stickers, but fans admit the helmet piece is promising. And if you look to the right, fans will find a Zaku ready to head into war as the suit has a launcher of some sort attached to its arm.

These minifigs might not capture the scale of Gundam‘s suits, but it has netizens hungry for what could be. Sunrise isn’t hurting to license out Gundam, but LEGO could do so much with the franchise if the right deal is made. In the past, fans have used LEGO Ideas to share their own Gundam builds of suits such as RX-78-2. And if Voltron can get its own official LEGO set, fans are hoping Gundam can before too long!

Do you think LEGO might get on the Gundam craze? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

Mobile Suit Gundam is one of the most popular franchises in the world, and that popularity is only expected to grow as Sunrise continues to release new projects for the franchise. This includes new anime based in the original Universal Century storyline, which will next see a film trilogy based on the Hathaway’s Flash novels, a returning anime for its SD Gundam spin-offs, and even a brand new live-action movie coming to the West co-produced by Legendary.