‘Mobile Suit Gundam NT’ Releases Final Trailer

The Mobile Suit Gundam franchise will soon be giving fans more projects than they will be able to handle, but before that, fans will soon be able to see the fruits of their latest effort, Gundam Narrative.

The final trailer for Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative has been revealed and along with brand new footage, it features the film’s theme song, “narrative” as performed by SawanoHiroyuki[nzk]:LiSA.

Latest promotional video for the UC Gundam film, “Mobile Suit Gundam NT.” It will open in Japanese theaters on November 30th //t.co/EbL0W53Prd pic.twitter.com/Rpq7uIB1cN — moetron | pKjd (@pkjd818) November 27, 2018

Opening November 30 in Japan, this final trailer gives fans a look at just how brutal this new film will be. War-torn worlds, mass destruction, and lots of human casualties, it seems like this film will definitely be one of the more emotional entries in the franchise for sure. This makes a lot of sense considering the film is part of the “UC NexT 0100 Project,” which will tackle the events of the Universal Century storyline following the likes of the original Mobile Suit Gundam series and Mobile Suit Gundam Unicorn. It features the new mobile suit designs, RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 03 Phenex and MSN-06S Sinanju Stein.

Sunrise describes Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, or Mobile Suit Gundam NT, as such:

“U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged. After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history. But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”

Shunichi Yoshizawa (Gundam Thunderbolt) will direct the project for Sunrise, Harutoshi Fukui (Gundam Unicorn) is writing the script, Kumiko Takahashi will design the characters of the project, Se Jun Kim (Gundam Twilight Axis) is designing the characters for animation, Hajime Kotoki and Eiji Komatsu are handling mechanical design, Takako Suzuki is the color key artist, Yukiko Maruyama and Yoshimi Mineda will serve as art directors, Eriko Kimura will act as sound director, Hiroyuki Sawano will compose the music, and Daisuke Imai will edit the project.