‘Mobile Suit Gundam NT’ Releases First English Trailer

If you have been waiting for new Gundam content, then the anime overlords have heard your wishes. This year, the franchise will roll out a new project under its ‘UC Next 0100 Project’, and the anime just dropped its first English trailer.

As you can see above, Sunrise posted its English version of Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative‘s debut trailer. The original clip has been given a thorough translation, so you can bet fans are already combing over the trailer for new details.

For those unfamiliar with this new series, Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative is the latest anime project under Sunrise’s belt. The studio may be busy with series like Gundam Build Drivers, but this impending project will be a bit more serious. The theatrical will take place in the Universal Century timeline, and it will introduce a bevy of new pilots.

So far, Sunrise has only given fans an update on a few of the project’s characters. Guys like Yona Bashuta, Michelle Luio, Rita Bernal, and Zoltan Akkanen are the only characters confirmed for the anime. And — of course — Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative will introduce new Mobile Suits like the RX-0 Unicorn Gundam 03 Phenex and MSN-06S Sinanju Stein.

Recently, Sunrise shared its first description of the impending anime. You can check out the description of Mobile Suit Gundam Narrative, or Mobile Suit Gundam NT, below:

“U.C. 0097. The year the Laplace’s Box was opened. Despite the revelation of the original charter for the Universal Century, which acknowledges the existence of Newtypes and their rights, the world remains largely unchanged.

After the destruction of the Neo Zeon remnant force known as the Sleeves, the event that has come to be known as the “Laplace Incident” seems to have drawn to a close. In the final battle, two Full Psycho Frame mobile suits displayed power beyond human imagination. The menace of the White Unicorn and the Black Lion were sealed away from public consciousness, and were consigned to be forgotten by history.

But now sightings of the RX-0 Unicorn 03, long thought lost two years ago, are being reported. Its name is Phenex, an immortal golden bird.”

Shunichi Yoshizawa (Gundam Thunderbolt) will direct the series for Sunrise, Harutoshi Fukui (Gundam Unicorn) is writing the script, Kumiko Takahashi will design the characters of the series, Se Jun Kim (Gundam Twilight Axis) is designing the characters for animation, Hajime Kotoki and Eiji Komatsu are handling mechanical design, Takako Suzuki is the color key artist, Yukiko Maruyama and Yoshimi Mineda will serve as art directors, Eriko Kimura will act as sound director, Hiroyuki Sawano will compose the music, and Daisuke Imai will edit the series.

