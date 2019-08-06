My Hero Academia Actor Ricco Fajardo Addresses Mirio’s Big What-If Of Season 4

Season Four of My Hero Academia isn’t just bringing back some of our fan favorite characters from UA Academy, it’s introducing us to new sides of the “Big Three” and may have you finding all new favorite heroes during the “Overhaul Arc” to boot. We managed to have an interview with Ricco Fajardo, the voice for Mirio, to give his thoughts on the big “What If” that will be presented in the upcoming fourth season!

Comicbook.com: “In this first episode we get a tease, a hint that Mirio’s life would have gone very differently if Izuku hadn’t come into the picture with receiving the One For All Quirk. So getting to know the character, what do you think his reaction would kind of be learning that information?”

Ricco Fajardo: “I think based on his relationship with his buddies, with the other members of The Big 3, he’s the kind of person that strikes me… He’s been through a lot and he’s worked really hard to earn what he’s got and I do not think you would be a person who would be kind of into the idea of being given something like that, if it was given, like, yeah, you know, obviously he, he wants to save lives. His name’s Lemillion, he wants to save a million lives. That’s, that’s his thing. That’s his goal. But I do think that he’s looking, his big picture is wanting to do the most amount of good and particularly when he connects with Deku and at the end of season three they have a little scrap and he goes like, “Oh, this kid’s a pretty sharp ah man!” Like he’s like you and me. I think he sees, he tries to see the good in most people or at least like that, that quality that makes people, you know what I mean?

He’s still on his own path and he knows that the things that are most valuable are the things that are earned.”

Fajardo has a long resume of voice acting, bringing characters not just to life through My Hero Academia, but also Dragon Ball Super, Attack On Titan, and Zombie Land Saga to name a few.

