‘My Hero Academia’s All Might Gets The Number One Hoodie in the World

It’s only fitting that My Hero Academia‘s All Might, the No. 1 hero in the world and the Symbol of Peace, gets a cosplay hoodie that befits his stature and legacy. As you can see, this hoodie goes Plus Ultra and then some.

The official My Hero Academia All Might cosplay hoodie from Bioworld is available to pre-order right here in sizes S to XXL for $54.99 with free shipping slated for June. It’s a bold look that will undoubtedly inspire you to be the best hero that you can be. Note that an All Might beanie, costume snapback cap, and “One for All” snapback cap were also released recently. If you wear one of them with the hoodie you are definitely going to be in the running for the mantle of No. 1 My Hero Academia fan in the world.

On a related note, My Hero Academia‘s first film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, was a major success for the popular anime franchise last year, and it arrived on Blu-ray today, March 26th. At the time of writing, the Blu-ray (Blu-ray / DVD / Digital combo) is available to order on Amazon now for $22.99 (34% off). The official synopsis for the film reads:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.”

“This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

Finally, one of the most popular Funko releases at New York Toy Fair 2019 was the Entertainment Earth exclusive My Hero Academia Deku Pop. At the time of writing, you can still pre-order the figure right here with shipping slated for July.

