‘My Hero Academia’: Watch All Might’s Best Scene Yet

The latest episode of My Hero Academia rocked the third season of the series as the battle between All Might and All For One came to its explosive finish. As you would expect, a huge fight like this got exactly the huge ending it deserved.

Channeling the last of his One For All power into his arm, All Might delivers a mighty “United States of Smash” on All For One. It’s impressive.

Not only was the final attack well animated, it had a hefty amount of emotional weight behind it as well. All Might had to essentially stand one more time as the symbol of Peace and overcome All For One not just for himself, but for everyone watching the fight.

The fact that All For One reveals that Shigaraki is his mentor’s grandson further fuels the fire between the two as well. In this one moment, All Might composes himself and remembers why he became a hero in the first place. Not only does this give him the resolve to eventually overwhelm All For One’s onslaught, he also reinvigorates his desire to pass on the mantle to the next generation of heroes.

After this, the world won’t be the same as All Might declared that it’s Midoriya’s turn now as he retires his place as symbol in order to truly invest in Midoriya just as his mentor Nana Shimura did for him years before.

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3 in Japan, but will hold a special World Premiere at Anime Expo 2018. The film is expecting to hits U.S. theaters this Fall. The film will cover a story not seen in the original manga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.