My Hero Academia Fan Genderbends Stain in New Cosplay

Cosplaying is one of several hobbies which the anime fandom has embraced all the way. Decades ago, fans of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure and Space Battleship Yamato helped bring the lifestyle to the forefront, and cosplay has blown up since. Now, new anime are getting the same loyal cosplayers, and one of them honored My Hero Academia perfectly with their latest look.

Over on Instagram, a user known as Peterson Lark shared their genderbent take on Stain with fans. They posted a selfie in costume, and fans agree this villain looks as terrifying up close as they do on screen.

As you can see below, the cosplay doesn’t make too much of a shift to Stain. The character was never one to dress overtly masculine or feminine; Stain’s costume in the anime was pretty ragtag, so the cosplayer did not have to make any major adjustments.

With a red headband on, Stain is rocking a long black wig with white bandages wrapped around their face. Red eyes are peeking through the gauze, but this gender-swapped version of Stain does have a softer jawline than the one in the anime has.

When it comes to costume, much of it is the same as My Hero Academia fans would expect. A red scarf is overlaid some layered tank tops. The look rounds itself out with some arm wraps and a sheathed blade strapped to Stain’s back.

Clearly, this fan did their research when it comes to Stain. This look has only reminded us all of how much we miss the villain… even if they were deranged. In the grand scheme of things, Stain remains one of My Hero Academia‘s most infamous villains yet, so we are all hoping he breaks out of jail before long to keep things interesting.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi for Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump in 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.