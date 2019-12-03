My Hero Academia Secret Threatens To Tear Heroes Apart

With the war against the Yakuza beginning as the heroes assemble to bring the fight directly to Overhaul, Midoriya, Kirishima, Froppy, and Ochaco are left with a secret that separates them from their friends in Class 1-A at UA Academy. During their regular training sessions, the students outside of this quartet begin to realize that the foursome are working exceptionally hard at their studies, pushing themselves to the limit to get ready for the war that they’ll be a part of. With the young girl Eri’s life in the balance, Midoriya and his three fellow students have vowed to do everything they can to help the professional heroes in the upcoming struggle and save the terrified girl’s life as her body is used to create the quirk erasing drug.

While one of the biggest things that the students notice about Midoriya and company is their extra effort on the training grounds, Izuku simply cannot hold it together when Iida offers a helping hand. With tears streaming down his face, both Iida and Shoto question why on earth the green costumed protagonist is such a mess. While crying isn’t anything new to Midoriya, doing so at the lunch table when no villains are threatening the world is something else entirely to his classmates.

Midoriya and his three classmates are in for the fight of their lives, and the truly tragic thing about it is that they can’t reveal it to the rest of their classmates. With a life or death fight underway, the young students could certainly use some additional support as they head into battle with the Yakuza and the destructive Overhaul.

One has to wonder if the other students of Class 1-A will understand why the mission was kept a secret from them and if they’ll be able to forgive their fellow classmates for keeping this mission from them.

What do you think of the tragic fact that Midoriya and company have to keep the mission to save Eri a secret from their friends? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and UA Academy!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.