My Hero Academia Fans Cannot Unsee This Rugrats Connection

My Hero Academia creator Kohei Korikoshi is well known for sneaking geek culture Easter eggs and references into his acclaimed manga (and subsequently its anime adaptation); however not all of the connections are intentional. Due to the nature of art in both the comic/manga and TV formats, sometimes a character sketch will remind fans of someone else the creator never meant to reference. Such a case has just occurred after My Hero Academia‘s latest episode, and now fans can’t let it go! The latest episodes of the anime have been following a School Festival arc that shows off a lot of U.A. student body – and one character is reminding fans of a key character from Nickelodeon Rugrats animated series:

someone pointed this out and i’m so angry pic.twitter.com/60RrG07QVJ — 𝘳𝘺, no.1 hated user by twt (@m1ndcntrl) March 4, 2020

This character depicted during the School Festival preparations is none other than Hitoshi Shinso, of U.A. High School’s Class 1-C. As you can see from the tweet, a lot of fans got a look at Hitoshi in the anime and immediately thought of Stuart “Stu” Pickles, the father of Rugrats lead character, baby Tommy Pickles. As an Absent-minded toy inventor, Stu’s questionable parenting allowed for many of the Rugrats adventures to take place. But while Hitoshi Shinso may have the burned-out, insomniac look of Stu Pickles, the two couldn’t be more different in personality. Stu is a comedic relief goofball, while Shinso is anything but that.

It’s not a SPOILER to say that Hitoshi Shinso becomes a pivotal character in an upcoming arc that the manga has already covered – which is why we are now seeing him make a more prominent appearance. By the end of My Hero Academia‘s next arc, fans should be all too familiar with just who Shinso is, and why he’s one of the more unique characters in My Hero Academia‘s world.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this month.