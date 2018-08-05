‘My Hero Academia’ Shares Shoto’s Most Savage Moment Yet

When you think of savagery in My Hero Academia, characters like Bakugo Katsuki are the ones who come to mind. Anyone with an explosive temper is bound to get rough, but that bill doesn’t really fit Shoto Todoroki anymore.

Except, you know, for when it does. The latest chapter of My Hero Academia proved the boy can be shady when need be, and fans approve of his quiet affront.

For those caught up with My Hero Academia, it is hard to miss Shoto’s big moment in chapter 192. The update keeps up with Endeavor as the Pro Hero recovers from his fight with High-End. While Enji did win the battle, he walked away with a massive scar on his face, and Shoto was all too ready to bring up the mark when Endeavor got home.

“That’s a nasty scar you’ve got there,” Shoto greets his dad, slurping dramatically on his soup. The U.A. student is joined by his older brother Natsu in the shady moment, a fact that causes their sister to scold them.

While Shoto is content with slurping his shade, Natsu is far more explosive with his critique of Endeavor. The boy leaves the house shortly after dragging Enji over his abusive behavior, and Shoto decides it’s time he hashed out his feelings about hid dad as well.

“Endeavor, the hero. He’s amazing. He’s remarkable. But pretty much everything Natsu said was right on the money, I think,” Shoto says as he continues eating.

“I still haven’t forgiven you for how you tormented mom. That’s why I want to see what kind of dad you’ll become from here on out,” the boy continues. “One small inspiration really can completely change a person. I know that better than anyone.”

For those unfamiliar with the My Hero Academia juggernaut, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.