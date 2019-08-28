My Hero Academia Meets Teen Titans In Gorgeous Crossover

Teenage superheroes are about as common in the superhero genre as anything else these days. From Spider-Man to Darkhawk to Red Robin, teens are almost as readily super powered and eager to fight villainy as their adult counterparts. Were you to look at the students of UA Academy from My Hero Academia and the teenage members of DC Comics’ Teen Titans, the two franchises could clearly exist in the same realities when all was said and done. Now, one fan has decided to unite the two teams into one piece of fan art that slaps Teen Titans’ costumes on to some of the main cast members of My Hero Academia!

Reddit User RValt17 shared their fanart that imagines Midoriya and his classmates in the roles of Robin, Starfire, Raven, Cyborg, and Beast Boy, sporting their snazzy costumes to take on a new generation of threats:

The Teen Titans have appeared in numerous incarnations in the world of televison and movies, with the most successful as of late being the Teen Titans Go! franchise that has recently had a feature length film released into theaters. This fall, we’ll be seeing a unique crossover where the more light hearted team of Go! faces off against their more serious predecessors of Cartoon Network’s Teen Titan’s series in the direct to video release of Teen Titans Go! Vs Teen Titans. The Titans have also made appearances in the Young Justice animated series (sort of) as well as some recent DC Animated movies that were released directly to home video.

The students of UA Academy will be returning this fall as well with the fourth season of My Hero Academia debuting to fans looking to return to the world of All Might, Midoriya, and the League of Villains. Were the two franchises to cross over, we could clearly see Robin and his crew attending UA Academy in order to become stronger heroes themselves. How the UA Academy students would far in the DC Universe is an interesting question indeed and who knows? Maybe we’ll see this crossover take place at some point in the future.

What do you think of this fusion between My Hero Academia and Teen Titans? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, titans, and UA Academy.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia is gearing up for an even bigger end of 2019 with both a fourth season of the anime and second big anime film.