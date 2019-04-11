Monopoly Gets a Quirky ‘My Hero Academia’ Edition

Monopoly just went Plus Ultra with a version based on the wildly popular My Hero Academia anime, and it definitely puts a Quirky spin on the classic board game. The goal is to build your own team of heroes from the students and faculty of Class 1-A, and engage in a “real-life battle simulation that will hone your buying, selling, and trading Quirks”.

The very first place that you can reserve a copy of My Hero Academia Monopoly is right here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99 with shipping slated for May. The features of the game include the following:

A custom-illustrated gameboard features 22 spaces named after Class 1-A standouts, including Izuku Midoriya, Shoto Todoroki, Tsuyu Asui, and more—each with their own Title Deed card and property value.

Invest in these students as well as our notable faculty members: Eraserhead, Recovery Girl, Present Mic, and Midnight, in order to display Rewards and Trophies that will indebt opponents for occupying your spaces.

Go Beyond! and Plus Ultra! cards provide fortuitous occasions that can either be advantageous, or an obstacle, to your standing.

Prepare to be taxed by Battle Lost or Ambush mishaps that will cost you progress.

Consider relying on Endeavor and Backdraft to multiply your effect on the competition.

The tokens include: Eraserhead’s Visor, Grenade Glove, Deku’s Mask, Dummy Bomb, Shigaraki’s Hand, and UA Sigil

On a related note, My Hero Academia‘s first film, My Hero Academia: Two Heroes, was a major success for the popular anime franchise last year, and the Blu-ray (Blu-ray / DVD / Digital combo) is available to order on Amazon now for $19.96 (43% off). The official synopsis for the film reads:

“After the end of the climatic Final Exams, the U.A. Class members head off to their school field trip for Summer break. However, before they head off to the school field trip, All Might and Deku accept an invitation from someone to go abroad to a floating and mobile manmade city, called ‘I Island.’ All researchers in the world, from both East and West, are gathered in this place, known as the Hollywood of Science, where they research quirks as well as hero supplemental items at the special ‘I Expo’ convention that is currently being held on the island.”

“This is where Deku meets the quirkless girl, Melissa. Melissa also is like him, quirkless. Deku is able to connect with Melissa by recalling when he too was quirkless. During that time, suddenly, despite an iron wall of security surrounding the island, the system is breached by a villain who hacked into it! The people living on the island are all taken hostage! Now, the Hero Association needs to act quickly to deploy their unshakeable ‘Plan’ or else―! The only person who can grasp that key, is none other than the Number One Hero, All Might!”

Finally, one of the most popular Funko releases at New York Toy Fair 2019 was the Entertainment Earth exclusive My Hero Academia Deku Pop. At the time of writing, you can still pre-order the figure right here with shipping slated for July.

