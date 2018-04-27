New ‘My Hero Academia’ Stills Reveal Horrifying New Villain

Fans of the My Hero Academia have been especially looking forward to the net episode of the anime’s third season as the series is about to animate not only the best fight of the coming arc, but one of the best fights of the series.

But while not revealed proper in the series (as he hides his face behind a mask) is the new villain Muscular, who gets in a fight with Izuku that fans of the manga still talk about.

My Hero Academia Episode 42 is titled “My Hero” and the description for the episode is below:

“Izuku works to save Kota! The League of Villains’ Vanguard Action Squad attacks Izuku and company in their training camp! Izuku rushes to save Kota who was on his own, but an enemy with a sinister Quirk appears. Izuku is in danger!

This Week’s Muscular: Demonstrating his overwhelming power! Among the League of illains is a person who excels at hand-to-hand combat named Muscular. He overwhelms Izuku with his physical strength as the latter prepares to fight to the death.”

For those unfamiliar with My Hero Academia, the series was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers but he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been collected into 15 volumes so far, and has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

The third season of the series is currently adapting the the School Trip arc, the students of Class 1-A head to a forest in order to bring the control of their Quirks to a new level. Suddenly, the League of Villains attacks in order to kidnap one of the students and Midoriya and the others must think quickly on their feet in order to survive.

My Hero Academia‘s first movie, My Hero Academia: The Movie – The Two Heroes, is scheduled to open August 3. The film will cover a story not seen in the originalmanga with series creator Horikoshi noting that, “Of course the movie will be filled with Class A’s great efforts, that character’s past that hasn’t been in the manga yet, flashy action scenes, and much more.” The film also previously revealed its first key visual depicting a character fans have never seen before, and a trailer revealing an All Might in his prime.

