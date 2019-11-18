My Hero Academia Teases Major Villain Alliance

My Hero Academia anime season 4 continues with the episode “Let’s Go, Gutsy Red Riot”, which primarily deals with Eijiro Kirishima stepping up in a big way, during his Hero-Work Study with new BMI pro hero Fat Gum. However, there is also a B-storyline in season 4 episode 5, which picks up with the thrilling confrontation between Tomura Shigaraki’s League of Villains, and Kai Chisaki/Overhaul and his Shie Hassaikai Yakuza faction. The first confrontation between these two groups of bad guys ended in a bloody mess, but in the second go-round, it looks as though peaceful compromise could lead to a major villain alliance!

Warning: Spoilers for My Hero Academia “Let’s Go, Gutsy Red Riot” Follow!

The first meeting between the League of Villains and Shie Hassaikai happened when League of Villains member Twice brought Overhaul back to the League’s headquarters. However, for their second “meet and greet” session, Shie Hassaikai opts to host Shigaraki at their headquarters – with a catch. The Yakuza have been literally gone underground since the rise of the Pro Hero / Villain world, hiding out in bunkers that few can locate. Shigaraki is walked around the tunnels for quite some time before being brought in, which doesn’t exactly fill Tomura with warm feelings, to begin the meeting.

The purpose of Tomura’s reconsideration of Chisaki’s offer is not without purpose: Chisaki has a plan, and Tomura wants to know what it is:

“You guys want the name of our League of Villains. We want to increase our strength. Our needs coincide… First, we won’t put ourselves under you. We’ll move however we want… in other words, a joint partnership. If that’s what this is, we’ll help. One more thing: That plan you said you have. Tell me what it is. That’s a reasonable condition. I wnat to consider whetehr or not there’s merit in lending you our name.”

Shigaraki reveals one unexpected advantage: during the League of Villains’ battle with Shie Hassaikai, Shigaraki noticed the Yakuza using special bullets that surpress quirks – episode 5 ties that threat into the larger seasonal storyline, as Kirishima’s work-study outing brings him up against the threat of Shie Hassaikai’s quirk-canceling bullets, out on the streets.

If Shigaraki and Chisaki are teaming up with a deadly new weapon at their disposal, it goes without saying that it was a very bad time for All Might to retire.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.