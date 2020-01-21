My Hero Academia Season 4 Releases Cultural Festival Arc Poster

If you are all caught up with My Hero Academia, then you know the anime took a dark turn this year. Before the new year rolled in, fans saw the show’s fourth season go live, and its first arc just ended this past weekend. The story was a rather dark one, and fans of the often lighthearted anime were taken back. But thanks to a brand-new poster, fans do not need to worry about the final arc of season four.

Not long ago, the very first visual went live for the upcoming arc, and it allowed fans to breathe a sight of relief. The poster is nothing short of joyous and focuses on a happier time for Class 1-A.

As you can see down below, the visual takes a cue from My Hero Academia. The sectioned visual is similar to one which the volleyball anime has used, but this one has more going on. The pastel piece is cut into three parts, and the first showcases students like Todoroki and Ashido. They are joined by a pair of never-before-seen baddies, so fans can look forward to meeting these characters.

The second section is downright adorable and features Izuku dead center. He is joined by friends Ochaco, Tsuyu, and even Mirio. To the back, fans can see the now-quirkless blond is carrying Eri, and the girl looks happy for once in her life.

New teaser poster for the Boku no Hero Academia school festival arc! It looks so cute and fun after the tragic first half of this season 💕 pic.twitter.com/iYb2CT3PgE — Sareru: The Lady Otaku (@sarerunet) January 21, 2020

Finally, the third section checks in on the rest of Class 1-A. This is where you can find heroes like Bakugo, Kirishima and a slew of others. Clearly, this arc will focus on the gang as a whole, and its first trailer confirmed as much. Izuku will have all of his friends to lean on in the wake of Overhaul, and it seems the boy will slowly expose their wild antics to Eri now that the girl is free.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.