My Hero Academia Reveals Trailer for Season Four’s New Arc

My Hero Academia has had a busy year so far. The series dove into its fourth season just before the new year, and the anime has no plans to stop. This past weekend, fans saw the season bring its first cour to an end, and the very first promo for the second half has gone live. So if you need a little pick-me-up, look no further!

As you can see below, the trailer for My Hero Academia‘s new cour is energetic to say the least. The show needed a change of pace after dealing with such a dark story last cour. Villains like Overhaul are hard to swallow, but a cultural festival is just the thing to help fans cope with the dark story.

The trailer begins with Aizawa in all of his sleepy splendor telling the students they are doing a cultural festival. For those of you unfamiliar with the term, cultural festivals are held in Japanese schools annually. The events are created and curated by students, and each class often competes for popularity. Now, Class 1-A is about to be thrown into such a war, and it seems they will be putting on a rock show to wow Eri amongst others.

The Boku No Hero Academia Season 4 second cour’s “Cultural Festival Arc” begins January 25th at 5:30pm JST! Here’s the subbed teaser PV! Enjoy~ pic.twitter.com/FKaJ9XQ5gm — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) January 21, 2020

Of course, there will also be a big baddie, and this trailer shows the pair for a minute. A mysterious man in a cape is show as well as a very little girl with pink hair. Fans can expect to see more of this pair as season four continues but no worries; These baddies aren’t as bad as Overhaul or Shigaraki by a long shot! This arc will be far more soothing than the previous, so My Hero Academia fans can head into this story without any fears. That is, for the most part.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.