These Are The ‘My Hero Academia’ Shoes Fans Deserve

You might not think there’s a connection between anime and sneaker collectors, but there is plenty of evidence to the contrary. Not only have brands like Adidas rolled out their own anime lines, but artists are constantly redesigning favorite kicks after their top anime series. So, it was only a matter of time before My Hero Academia joined in on the fun.

Over on Reddit, an artist known as The LJ Way shared their take on some anime-inspired shoes. The sneakers draw inspiration directly from Izuku Midoriya, and the One For All colorways are the shoes fans deserve.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Now, all netizens need is for someone to pay up and make these shoes a reality.

As you can see above, the kicks drawn are colorful and match Izuku’s costumed color palate. With grey tips, the colorways are primarily green with red-and-whit highlights. Laced with black ties, the shoes are lined with a red solo, and fans were quickly able to connect this shoe style to one carried by ASICS US.

Unfortunately, this company has zero shoes out matching this color scheme, and ASICS doesn’t have any ties to My Hero Academia. Still, there are other ways to settle in to an anime sneaker zone. If you are desperate to channel your inner Izuku, the boy’s civilian shoes look an awful look like Nike’s red Air Force 1 sneakers. Adidas is in the process of releasing its own highly anticipated Dragon Ball Z shoe collection, and One Piece got its own Skechers run earlier this year as well.

Would you be willing to rock kicks like these…? Which brand should tackle My Hero Academia‘s inevitable collection? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MeganPetersCB to talk all things comics and anime!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has super powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.