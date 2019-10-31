My Hero Academia Artwork Imagines Taylor Swift’s Pro Hero Potential

My Hero Academia has introduced us to hundreds of heroes and villains during its history, with the historic anime franchise continuing to grow more and more popular as time marches on. With the fourth season of Midoriya and company in full swing, already having three episodes in the tank, fans are amping up their creative juices to celebrate the return of the anime juggernaut. Recently, one fan decided to blend the world of UA Academy with that of the world of music with a My Hero Academia design given to pop star Taylor Swift!

Twitter User StartBoii1 created a My Hero Academia student that blends Taylor Swift into the world of UA Academy, putting together the character of CATastrophe, a senior student with a quirk labeled, “Rainbow Flash” that seems right up the alley of the world wide phenomenon:

Videos by ComicBook.com

From My Pop Academia the senior student Taylor Swift @taylorswift13

Hero name: CATastrohpe

Quirk: Rainbow Flash

Special Attack: Prism Space pic.twitter.com/yWrZFJDLUr — Startboii (@Startboii1) October 23, 2019

My Hero Academia does already have a number of heroes that dive into the realm of music and sound, specifically the loud and boisterous teacher, Present Mic, and the sound wielding student, Earphone Jack. Using soundwaves and special equipment to control and amplify their quirks, the fictional CATastrophe would make for a welcome addition to the ranks of My Hero Academia.

Taylor Swift followed her dreams as a musician at the age of 14, moving to Tennessee and becoming a dynamo in the world of music ever since. Continuing to add to her library of music, Swift has sold over 500 million albums during her career, and is showing no signs of slowing down any time soon.

What do you think of this amalgam of Taylor Swift and My Hero Academia? What other musicians would you like to see enroll in UA Academy? Feel free to let us know in the comments or hit me up directly on Twitter @EVComedy to talk all things comics, anime, and the world of My Hero Academia!

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. My Hero Academia will also be launching its second big movie, Heroes Rising, in Japan this December.