This ‘My Hero Academia’ Cosplay Reminds Fans of Its True Best Boy

My Hero Academia is quickly becoming as famous for the cosplay it inspires as it is for the show itself, and today brings an example of how one fan went all out to create his look. Check this cosplay of version of transgender hero Yawara Chatora – aka “Tiger” of the Wild Wild Pussycats team!

This My Hero Academia fan definitely nails the look of the Tiger costume – and definitely has the physique to pull it off! Me-ow. He definitely struck a chord with other Boku No Hero Academia die-hards, which resulted in a nice Pussycats team-up photo at a convention:

My Hero Academia has certainly inspired a lot of “Best Boy” and “Best Girl” debates in its short time on air. The terms refer to fan rankings of who the “best” male and/or female characters are in a series, based on any number of factors that can range from looks, to personality, to odd quirks, attitudes, or behaviors that fans find endearing. In the case of My Hero Academia, the “Best Boy” category is filled with some heated competition, between characters like Shoto Todoroki, Katsugi Bakugo, or Eijiro Kirishima. There’s even a weird fetish side to the fandom, that has seen characters like man/killer whale hybrid Gang Orca becoming sex symbols!

As for Tiger: he was last seen aiding All Might and the other top pro heroes in the Kamino Raid operation, where he got some much-needed payback for the Wild Wild Pussycats. Tiger managed to locate and rescue his teammate Ragdoll, who had been kidnapped by the League of Villains’ Vanguard Action Squad, so that crimeboss All For One could steal her quirk. My Hero Academia‘s anime is now moving into its new arc, as season 3 prepares to end with an episode that will see new hero rivals and villain threats both arise around Izuku Midoriya and Class 1-A.

Catch My Hero Academia season 3 streaming weekly on Saturdays on Hulu, Crunchyroll, and Funimation.