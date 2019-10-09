My Hero Academia Announces Several New Hero Names for Camie and More

My Hero Academia recently launched a new guide book in japan, My Hero Academia: Ultra Analysis, revealing new information from series creator Kohei Horikoshi about the series’ characters. Not only has this revealed new tidbits such as a deeper look into Ochaco Uraraka’s feelings for Izuku Midoriya, but it has fleshed out some of the hero names of the students introduced during the Provisional Hero License Exams. While previously only referred to by their real names in the series, characters like Camie and Shindo from the other schools have now had their hero personas detailed.

As noted by @aitakimochi on Twitter, Camie and Shishikura from Shiketsu High School are officially known as “Maboromicamie” and “Sisicross,” and Shindo and Tatami from Ketsubutsu High School are officially known as “Grand” and “Turtle Neck.” With their hero names now sealed, hopefully Horikoshi is planning to bring them back to the series in the future.

*BNHA ULTRA ANALYSIS BOOK HERO NAME SPOILERS* Camie’s hero name is Maboromicamie. Shishikura is Sisicross. Shindou’s is Grand. Tatami’s is Turtle Neck. Not too sure if these Hero names were announced before? — ☆オードリーAudrey☆ (@aitaikimochi) October 4, 2019

These rival students didn’t quite have the time to fully flesh out their hero names in the official series as the Provisional Hero License Exam was jam-packed with several hundred characters. Many of them only had enough time to establish some personality quirks in the series such as Shindo, who revealed a harder edge when the going go tough, and Shishikura, whose ego kept him from passing the first part of the exam along with his fellow school mates.

Camie, however, left an impact for a much different reason than expected. While initially seeming bold and brazen, it was later revealed that this wasn’t Camie at all. But this debut appearance certainly cemented her as a fan-favorite character of the entire series overall. But now that it’s been established that each of these characters has a full hero name, there might be a plan to bring them into the series in a much fuller capacity now that the battles are getting much more severe.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th.