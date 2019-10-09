My Hero Academia Decodes Hawks’ Startling Secret Message

Following the creation of the Paranormal Liberation Front in My Hero Academia, the organization has hid its true meaning beneath a sinister web that manages to keep the citizens of the world in the dark regarding its true intentions. Set up as an organization focusing on quirks being unregulated by the government, after having fallen to the League of Villains, the Front is now looking to bring the world into a new age that follows their ideals. On the frontlines is the number two hero, Hawks, who is attempting to not only bring them down from the inside, but let other heroes know about just what is going on.

With Midoriya, Bakugo, and Todoroki beginning their most recent work study under the tutelage of the current number one hero, Endeavor, they run aloft of Hawks as they attempt to bring down a Dr. Strange style villain in the heart of the city. Hawks tries to have a one on one chat with Endeavor, attempting to slip him a secret message as to just what the winged wonder is attempting to do within the ranks of the insanely large antagonistic organization.

Handing off a copy of the “Meta Liberation War” book to Endeavor, Hawks attempts to assist him in deciphering the secret message he is looking to convey, which the flame based hero is able to understand later on. Reviewing the book that was handed to him, the father of Todoroki notices that certain portions of the book are highlighted. Hawks message is clear, the Paranormal Liberation Front isn’t all they appear to be and they’re rolling deep with over 100,000 members in their group.

Just how Endeavor is going to move forward with this information and what avenues he’s going to take in letting the rest of the world know is a question for another day, but it is certainly a pressing one.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015. The much anticipated fourth season of the anime will be debuting on October 12th.