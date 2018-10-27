‘My Hero Academia’ Cosplay Brings Out the Best of Captain America

What would it look like if My Hero Academia‘s Izuku Midoriya were also Marvel’s Captain America? And a woman? That’s what this incredible cosplay by Gabi Rupee explores.

Atlanta-based photographer Kyle Williams, who operated the World of Gwendana Instagram account, recently posted a photo of Rupee in her “Captain Deku” cosplay. Williams appears to have taken the photo in the days prior to Anime Weekend Atlanta, which is scheduled to run from October 31st through November 3rd.

You can check out Rupee’s cosplay below:

Rupee’s cosplay of the Captain American-infused Deku is actually part of a larger cosplay group that includes an Iron Man-infused Katsuki Bakugo and a Thor-infused Shoto Todoroki. All three were apparently designed by Instagram user CutiePieSensei — who also happens to be cosplaying Iron Bakugo.

You can check out the group cosplay below:

Rupee has a number of other cosplays posted on her own Instagram. Anime and video game cosplays abound, including those from the likes of The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time and Darling in the Franxx.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has superpowers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.

What do you think of Captain Deku? Is it truly PLUS ULTRA? Let us know in the comments!