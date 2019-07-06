This Beachy MHA Cosplay Imagines Tsuyu and Ochaco’s Best Vacation

Ochaco and Tsuyu, aka Uravity and Froppy, are arguably the most popular female students currently attending UA Academy. Though their powers and personalities couldn’t be more different, they’ve still managed to become fast friends, relying on one another during battles against villains and training their quirks alongside each other. Two cosplayers were looking to highlight the friendship between these two characters, uniting the powers of gravity and frogs into one unique beach themed scene. Check out this My Hero Academia cosplay shoot to beat the heat of summer!

Reddit User BeckyGrace7 posted this My Hero Academia beach scene that shows these two female heroes in training trying to catch some sun and hit the water:

Both Froppy and Uravity has tested themselves and proven “worthy” of being students of UA Academy, with both the frog based heroine and the gravity based heroine saving their classmates’ lives on more than one occasion. In the first season, Froppy who was still early in her tenure as a student hero in training, managed to save Midoriya from the League of Villains initial attack. Uravity has also managed to save some of her classmates and help Midoriya out in some initial training exercises.

The two will even team up more in season four of My Hero Academia as both Froppy and Uravity will be sharing an internship. As things become more and more dangerous, it will be important for heroes to team up to take oncoming threats. The last time that these two female heroines teamed up was against the sadistic, blood sucking villain of Himiko Toga and their combined forces managed to be more than the League of Villains member could handle.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he's eventually scouted by the world's best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes.