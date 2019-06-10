This Summery My Hero Academia Cosplay Shows Mineta Whose Boss

My Hero Academia fans know there’s one student in Class 1-A who is just the worst. Sure, Bakugo can be a handful at times, but there is no one more trying that Mineta in the anime. And thanks to a hilarious new cosplay, Froppy is teaching the boy a lesson.

Now, the question is whether or not Mineta will learn from his mistake.

As you can see below, a fan hit up Reddit to share a cosplay they did of My Hero Academia with a friend at Colossacon. To the right, the girl is seen dressed up as Froppy, and she seems rather done with Mineta.

Lounging on a chair, Froppy is dressed in her usual hero outfit, but the look seems to have a different effect on Mineta. Another cosplay is seen at the foot of Froppy’s chair, and he is doing everything he can to get his hands on the fan-favorite heroine.

Of course, Froppy is not having it. She’s not a boot smushed into Mineta’s face, but the pervy hero-in-training isn’t giving up.

The hilarious cosplay pokes fun at Mineta’s notoriously perverted attitude, and it is worth a chuckle. Still, there are other characters in My Hero Academia who are less than understanding. In the anime, Froppy has smacked Mineta upside the head over some insensitive PMS comments, and Ashido has done the same. In fact, most of the girls in Class 1-A are basically over their classmate’s frisky behavior with some curious as to whether or not Mineta will be expelled for his inappropriate behavior.

My Hero Academia was created by Kohei Horikoshi and has been running in Shueisha’s Weekly Shonen Jump since July 2014. The story follows Izuku Midoriya, who lives in a world where everyone has powers, even though he was born without them. Dreaming to become a superhero anyway, he’s eventually scouted by the world’s best hero All Might and enrolls in a school for professional heroes. The series has been licensed by Viz Media for an English language release since 2015.